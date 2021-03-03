Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) to report sales of $44.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.70 million and the lowest is $44.00 million. Ranger Energy Services posted sales of $81.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year sales of $199.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $200.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $225.10 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $237.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNGR. B. Riley upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

NYSE:RNGR opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

