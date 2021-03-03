Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Up 155.2% in February

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 155.2% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of REEMF opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Rare Element Resources has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

