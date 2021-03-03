Rate3 Hits Market Cap of $694,757.96 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $694,757.96 and approximately $135,170.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00779619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00062213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.