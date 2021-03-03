Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 15.3% Lower This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $7,683.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.56 or 0.00482512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00079161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00085292 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00054367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.26 or 0.00477977 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

