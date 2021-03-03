Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Billion

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $202.29 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.83 or 0.00482343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00074739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00058939 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.91 or 0.00778924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027694 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,257,285,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

