Raymond James Boosts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $100.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.93. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.71. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $90.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 408.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 29.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.