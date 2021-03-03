Raymond James Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $700.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.73.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded down $11.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $525.16. 73,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408,183. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.07 billion, a PE ratio of 87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $554.53 and its 200 day moving average is $532.67. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,010. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.