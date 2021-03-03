Raymond James Boosts ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Price Target to $10.00

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.94 million, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.39.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $512,588.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,391. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in ORBCOMM by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ORBCOMM by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ORBCOMM by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ORBCOMM by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ORBCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

