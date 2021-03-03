Raymond James Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $64.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $56.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $53,968,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,636 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 336,669 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

