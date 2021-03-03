Raymond James Lowers CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $98.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Get CareDx alerts:

NASDAQ CDNA traded down $3.75 on Wednesday, hitting $79.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,683. CareDx has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.24 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,341. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,040 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after purchasing an additional 557,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after purchasing an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.