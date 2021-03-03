Raymond James Raises WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $16.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

WhiteHorse Finance stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $307.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

