Raymond James Raises WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $16.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
WhiteHorse Finance stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $307.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000.
WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.