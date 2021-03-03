Raymond James Reiterates “$74.00” Price Target for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has been assigned a $74.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 112.64% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.74) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.59) EPS.

ZYME has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of ZYME stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. 4,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,547. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $47,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,882 shares of company stock worth $1,711,470 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 82,322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after buying an additional 1,378,083 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.