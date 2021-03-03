Razor Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.59 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Razor Network has a total market cap of $19.59 million and $1.08 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Razor Network has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.52 or 0.00476788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00073805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00078627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00083337 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00055079 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.74 or 0.00492755 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,663,617 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

Buying and Selling Razor Network

