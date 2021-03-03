RChain (REV) Reaches Market Cap of $122.30 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, RChain has traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $122.30 million and $605,842.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.81 or 0.00780823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00027666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00033172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

