RE Advisers Corp Buys New Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $163,000.

Shares of EBC opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $18.30.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

