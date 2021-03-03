RE Advisers Corp Invests $1.74 Million in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.16% of Community Healthcare Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 69,712 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $991,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 59,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

