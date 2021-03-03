RE Advisers Corp Trims Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

RE Advisers Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,292,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $92.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $4,313,791.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,030,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,316,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,628 shares of company stock worth $9,263,786. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

