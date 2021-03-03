Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) Shares Gap Up to $203.00

Shares of Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 203 ($2.65), but opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.78). Reach plc (RCH.L) shares last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.63), with a volume of 851,720 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Reach plc (RCH.L) in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market cap of £631.94 million and a P/E ratio of 14.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.26 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Reach plc (RCH.L)’s previous dividend of $2.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Reach plc (RCH.L)’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

About Reach plc (RCH.L) (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free national and regional newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; and provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations.

