Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.52

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $7.40. Reading International shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 26,771 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Reading International news, Director Douglas James Mceachern sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,908.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 753,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,782.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,467 shares of company stock worth $460,773. Company insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 336,184 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Reading International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Reading International during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Reading International during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

