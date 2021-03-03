Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.52

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $7.40. Reading International shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 26,771 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.03.
In other Reading International news, Director Douglas James Mceachern sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,908.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 753,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,782.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,467 shares of company stock worth $460,773. Company insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.
About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
