Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. 615,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.