Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Ready Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. 26,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $763.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

RC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

