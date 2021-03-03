Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Ready Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Ready Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. 26,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $763.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.
