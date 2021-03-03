RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Down 5.9%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 1,715,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,843,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $169.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RealNetworks by 679.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

