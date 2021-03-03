Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.57% of Realogy worth $251,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

RLGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

