Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – DoorDash had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/22/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $190.00 to $210.00.

1/27/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $157.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $160.59 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $10,778,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

