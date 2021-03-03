Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crocs (CROX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) recently:

3/3/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Crocs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

2/19/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $87.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/19/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $75.00 to $90.00.

1/13/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $72.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $68.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Crocs is now covered by analysts at OTR Global. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.08. 32,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,087. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $84.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Crocs Inc alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,274,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,902. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Crocs by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.