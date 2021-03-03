Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eaton (ETN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eaton (NYSE: ETN):

3/3/2021 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

3/2/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $133.00 to $145.00.

2/16/2021 – Eaton was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $103.00.

2/3/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $119.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/3/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $118.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,544. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

