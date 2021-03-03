Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/17/2021 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/17/2021 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/17/2021 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

2/16/2021 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/12/2021 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

1/11/2021 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PLTR stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,088,501 shares of company stock valued at $85,377,012 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,895,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

