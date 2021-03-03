Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zillow Group (ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/16/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/16/2021 – Zillow Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $209.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $167.00 to $218.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $97.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $130.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $169.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $158.00 to $210.00.
- 2/8/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $119.00.
- 2/2/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.
- 1/6/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $8.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $212.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.87.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
