Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zillow Group (ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/16/2021 – Zillow Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $209.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $167.00 to $218.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $97.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $169.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $158.00 to $210.00.

2/8/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $119.00.

2/2/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

1/6/2021 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $8.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $212.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.87.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,804,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

