Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.53

Record plc (LON:REC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.53 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 65.60 ($0.86). Record shares last traded at GBX 63.60 ($0.83), with a volume of 53,941 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £126.60 million and a PE ratio of 20.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.53.

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

