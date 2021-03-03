RED Price Down 29% This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, RED has traded down 29% against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $585,466.90 and $26,394.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.69 or 0.00368064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000158 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

