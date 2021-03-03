Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. 440,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $489.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

