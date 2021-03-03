Red Violet (RDVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of RDVT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,632. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Red Violet has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Brauser sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in data fusion and analytics providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

