Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,776.97 or 1.01126492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00042488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00095999 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Buying and Selling Redd

