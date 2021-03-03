Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (LON:REDD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $262.15

Shares of Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (LON:REDD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.15 ($3.43) and traded as high as GBX 277.50 ($3.63). Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50), with a volume of 304,508 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £659.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 262.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 230.71.

Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

