Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Redfin by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,775,207.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

