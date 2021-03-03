Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $92.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RDFN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Redfin stock opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,701,443.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,380.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $70,324,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after buying an additional 759,662 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,257,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,349,000 after buying an additional 222,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 427,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 202,972 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

