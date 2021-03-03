Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $99.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RDFN. Wedbush upped their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,680. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,356,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Redfin by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

