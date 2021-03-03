Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) (LON:REDX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.94

Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) (LON:REDX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.94 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 62.20 ($0.81). Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) shares last traded at GBX 62.20 ($0.81), with a volume of 3,135 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £170.36 million and a PE ratio of -11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.82, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.47.
In other news, insider Lisa Anson bought 39,998 shares of Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £19,999 ($26,128.82).
Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of colorectal, pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory disease related fibrosis; ROCK2, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/liver fibrosis; and Porcupine (RXC006), a drug for IPF, NASH, and liver fibrosis.
