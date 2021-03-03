Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.58.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.58, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.