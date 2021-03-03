Regis (NYSE:RGS) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) were up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 368,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 613,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $479.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.71.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regis during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 551,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,668,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regis during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

