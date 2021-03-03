Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.27. 2,146,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,091,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a market cap of $49.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Regulus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 4,398,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $2,727,133.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

