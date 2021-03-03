Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Down 6.5%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 981,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,037,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REKR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.