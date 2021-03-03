Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Down 9.2%

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.67. 3,704,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 5,606,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MARK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Remark by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

