Rempart Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 109,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $19,781,000. The Walt Disney comprises about 5.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.1% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 79.5% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460,278. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $200.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

