Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Up 106.3% in February

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the January 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

