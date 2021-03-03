Ren Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Ren has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $122.75 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002214 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00059250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.46 or 0.00782738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00027904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00044602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.