Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.76

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.76 and last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 7500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

RNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $372,831.20. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,665 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,520,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Renasant by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $2,262,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

