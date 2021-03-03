Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 30.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.75 ($43.24).

RNO stock traded down €0.21 ($0.25) on Wednesday, reaching €37.42 ($44.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.11.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

