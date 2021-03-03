Renault (RNLSY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS: RNLSY) recently:

3/3/2021 – Renault was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2021 – Renault was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/22/2021 – Renault had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/10/2021 – Renault was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/5/2021 – Renault was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

2/2/2021 – Renault was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

1/14/2021 – Renault was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. 19,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,211. Renault SA has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

