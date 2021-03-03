renBTC One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35.91 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. renBTC has a market capitalization of $870.20 million and $35.91 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One renBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $50,709.01 or 1.00049709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.56 or 0.00482512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00079161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00085292 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00054367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.26 or 0.00477977 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 17,161 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.